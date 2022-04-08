QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mercury Systems Stock Slips After Jefferies Downgrade

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded Mercury Systems Inc MRCY to Hold from Buy and raised the price target to $65 (an upside of 4.7%) from $62.
  • Kahyaoglu notes that the stock had increased 30% since the company released its Q2 earnings on February 1, owing to solid momentum in the Defense sector and three activist campaigns.
  • According to Kahyaoglu, Mercury faces fundamental near-to-medium-term headwinds and is likely to cut FY22 guidance and fiscal Q3 earnings due in early May.
  • Price Action: MRCY shares are trading lower by 4.32% at $62.07 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas