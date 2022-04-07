JPMorgan Upgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne, Raises Price Target By 22%

- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD has been upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman.
- The analyst also raised the price target to $49 from $40 (15% upside).
- Seifman mentions that the stock's current valuation is attractive, reflecting Aerojet's visible growth, net cash position, and the potential (eventually) to be acquired.
- According to the analyst, the ongoing proxy war between the CEO and the chairman is an unusual overhang.
- Meanwhile, Seifman noted that Aerojet is worth exploring now.
- Related: Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Plummets As FTC Sues To Block Lockheed Martin Deal
- Price Action: AJRD shares are trading higher by 6.34% at $42.58 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.