QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

JPMorgan Upgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne, Raises Price Target By 22%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 2:42 PM | 1 min read
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD has been upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman.
  • The analyst also raised the price target to $49 from $40 (15% upside).
  • Seifman mentions that the stock's current valuation is attractive, reflecting Aerojet's visible growth, net cash position, and the potential (eventually) to be acquired.
  • According to the analyst, the ongoing proxy war between the CEO and the chairman is an unusual overhang.
  • Meanwhile, Seifman noted that Aerojet is worth exploring now.
  • RelatedAerojet Rocketdyne Stock Plummets As FTC Sues To Block Lockheed Martin Deal
  • Price Action: AJRD shares are trading higher by 6.34% at $42.58 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings