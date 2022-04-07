JPMorgan Upgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne, Raises Price Target By 22%

by

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD has been upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman.

has been upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by analyst Seth Seifman. The analyst also raised the price target to $49 from $40 (15% upside).

Seifman mentions that the stock's current valuation is attractive, reflecting Aerojet's visible growth, net cash position, and the potential (eventually) to be acquired.

According to the analyst, the ongoing proxy war between the CEO and the chairman is an unusual overhang.

Meanwhile, Seifman noted that Aerojet is worth exploring now.

Related : Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Plummets As FTC Sues To Block Lockheed Martin Deal

: Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Plummets As FTC Sues To Block Lockheed Martin Deal Price Action: AJRD shares are trading higher by 6.34% at $42.58 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.