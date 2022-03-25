 Skip to main content

Here's Why Canaccord Is Bullish On This Cryptocurrency Mining Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:46am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) with a Buy rating and a $2.80 price target, suggesting an upside of 27%.
  • Digital assets, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, successfully exited another test of their resiliency in the face of recent market volatility.
  • Vafi expects miners to benefit if bitcoin prices retrace higher.
  • In February, HIVE reported third-quarter results, with revenue from digital currency mining of $68.2 million, increasing 397% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: HIVE shares traded higher by 1.38% at $2.20 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for HIVE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021HC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2019Craig-HallumDowngradesBuyHold
May 2017Wunderlich SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HIVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Price Target Initiation Small Cap Markets

