Here's Why Canaccord Is Bullish On This Cryptocurrency Mining Company
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) with a Buy rating and a $2.80 price target, suggesting an upside of 27%.
- Digital assets, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, successfully exited another test of their resiliency in the face of recent market volatility.
- Vafi expects miners to benefit if bitcoin prices retrace higher.
- In February, HIVE reported third-quarter results, with revenue from digital currency mining of $68.2 million, increasing 397% Y/Y.
- Price Action: HIVE shares traded higher by 1.38% at $2.20 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for HIVE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jun 2019
|Craig-Hallum
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|May 2017
|Wunderlich Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
