Read How Analysts Reacted To Cintas's Q3 Results

- Cintas Corp's (NASDAQ: CTAS) price target was raised to $493 from $460 by Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
- Tong predicts continued strength from the healthcare sector that is increasingly adopting uniform rental programs at Cintas post-COVID due to cost and hygiene benefits.
- The analyst notes the company is well-positioned to handle higher input costs with pricing power and technology-enabled efficiencies.
- Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on CTAS to $389 (a downside of 2.8%) from $416 while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: CTAS shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $400.31 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CTAS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2021
|Argus Research
|Maintains
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
