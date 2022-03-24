 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Cintas's Q3 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Cintas's Q3 Results
  • Cintas Corp's (NASDAQ: CTASprice target was raised to $493 from $460 by Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Tong predicts continued strength from the healthcare sector that is increasingly adopting uniform rental programs at Cintas post-COVID due to cost and hygiene benefits.
  • RelatedCintas' Q3 Results Beat Estimates, Clocks 10% Revenue Growth
  • The analyst notes the company is well-positioned to handle higher input costs with pricing power and technology-enabled efficiencies.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on CTAS to $389 (a downside of 2.8%) from $416 while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: CTAS shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $400.31 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CTAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CTAS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTAS)

Cintas' Q3 Results Beat Estimates, Clocks 10% Revenue Growth
Recap: Cintas Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022
Cintas's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com