Cintas' Q3 Results Beat Estimates, Clocks 10% Revenue Growth
- Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 10.3% year-over-year to $1.96 billion and +10% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.91 billion.
- Adjusted EPS was $2.69 for the quarter, which beat the consensus of $2.43.
- The operating income increased 24.9% Y/Y to $407.61 million, and the margin expanded by 242 bps to 20.8%. Total gross margin expanded by 20 bps to 45.8%.
- Cintas generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $987.06 million, compared to $904.82 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $821.2 million.
- The company held $84.14 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2022.
- 4Q22 Outlook: CTAS expects revenue of $1.96 billion - $2.02 billion (consensus $1.96 billion), and EPS of $2.54 - $2.74 (consensus $2.63).
- Price Action: CTAS shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $401.38 on Wednesday's last check.
