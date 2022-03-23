 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cintas' Q3 Results Beat Estimates, Clocks 10% Revenue Growth
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Cintas' Q3 Results Beat Estimates, Clocks 10% Revenue Growth
  • Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 10.3% year-over-year to $1.96 billion and +10% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.91 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS was $2.69 for the quarter, which beat the consensus of $2.43.
  • The operating income increased 24.9% Y/Y to $407.61 million, and the margin expanded by 242 bps to 20.8%. Total gross margin expanded by 20 bps to 45.8%.
  • Cintas generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $987.06 million, compared to $904.82 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $821.2 million.
  • The company held $84.14 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2022.
  • 4Q22 Outlook: CTAS expects revenue of $1.96 billion - $2.02 billion (consensus $1.96 billion), and EPS of $2.54 - $2.74 (consensus $2.63).
  • Price Action: CTAS shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $401.38 on Wednesday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTAS)

Recap: Cintas Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022
Cintas's Earnings Outlook
Cintas's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com