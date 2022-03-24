 Skip to main content

Ping Shares Jump On Rating Upgrade By Stifel
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:41am   Comments
  • Stifel analyst Adam Borg upgraded Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PINGto Buy from Hold with a price target of $30, up from $25, implying an upside of 16%.
  • Ping offers an enterprise-focused Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, a foundational cybersecurity technology.
  • The potential fallout from Okta Inc's (NASDAQ: OKTA) breach can be an additional positive driver for Ping.
  • He thinks it will deliver at least 20% ARR growth in the coming periods.
  • Price Action: PING shares traded higher by 7.14% at $25.83 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PING

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Feb 2022BTIGMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PING

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

