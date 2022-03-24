Ping Shares Jump On Rating Upgrade By Stifel
- Stifel analyst Adam Borg upgraded Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $30, up from $25, implying an upside of 16%.
- Ping offers an enterprise-focused Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, a foundational cybersecurity technology.
- The potential fallout from Okta Inc's (NASDAQ: OKTA) breach can be an additional positive driver for Ping.
- He thinks it will deliver at least 20% ARR growth in the coming periods.
- Price Action: PING shares traded higher by 7.14% at $25.83 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for PING
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|BTIG
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for PING
