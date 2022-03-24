 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Sees Any Weakness In Nvidia Stock As Chance To Buy It

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 3:39am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Sees Any Weakness In Nvidia Stock As Chance To Buy It

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he loves Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock long-term and views any weakness in the chipmaker’s stock as a chance to buy more of it.

What Happened: “I know this is a tough market for a stock like Nvidia, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it has another leg lower. But when you look at what this incredible company is coming up with, I think Nvidia owns the future,” Cramer said on his “Mad Money” show.

Nvidia has a major edge in artificial intelligence (AI) since it has the best inference technology, the CNBC host noted, adding that the company has estimated it has a $1 trillion total addressable market.

Cramer added he thinks Nvidia’s stock is “going to roar back” once the Federal Reserve gets inflation under control.

See Also: Nvidia CEO Announces New H100 Datacenter Chips, AI Platform Updates, Grace CPU Superchip And More At 2022 GTC

Why It Matters: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced several new products and initiatives — including new H100 Datacenter chips and AI platform updates — at the Nvidia GTC 2022 virtual keynote event on Tuesday.

Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter in February, helped by performance in its data center and gaming businesses.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed 3.4% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $256.34, but rose almost 0.6% in the after-hours session to $257.80, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here's The One State Where Tesla Doesn't Lead In EV Market Share

Photo courtesy: Nvidia

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Goldman SachsReinstatesNeutral
Feb 2022Summit Insights GroupDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

5 Nvidia Analysts On AI Inflection, A $1-Trillion Opportunity, Silicon-Software Split And Sky-High Valuation
Nvidia Weighs Intel As Chip Making Foundry
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Here's Why Absci Corp Shares Are Falling
Microsoft Confirms System Hack By The Infamous Lapsus$: Bloomberg
Berkshire Hathaway Shares Cross $500K: Here's How Much Money You Could've Made With An Investment When The Stock Hit $100K
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chipmakers Jensen Huang Jim CramerAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com