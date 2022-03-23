 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Paycom: Current Valuation 'Does Not Reflect Growth'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Paycom: Current Valuation 'Does Not Reflect Growth'

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is poised to benefit from the increasing use of technology-driven employee benefit consumption, according to Credit Suisse.

The Paycom Software Analyst: Kevin McVeigh initiated coverage of Paycom Software with an Outperform rating and a price target of $425.

The Paycom Software Thesis: The company caters to the global Human Capital Management market with a total addressable market of around $150 billion, McVeigh said in the initiation note.

Shares are down around 35% to 45% from recent highs and seem to be “discounting too much recession fear,” the analyst mentioned. The current valuation “does not reflect the growth + margin prospects of the business and is only due to the significant geopolitical and macro uncertainty,” he added.

“We appreciate PAYC’s best-in-class margins amid notable large and growth TAM, as evidenced by it realizing (by our estimate) only $15 per employee per month (PEPM) vs. its target of $50+ PEPM, up from ~$35 at its IPO,” McVeigh further said.

PAYC Price Action: Shares of Paycom Software had declined by 1.84% to $350.67 at the time of publication Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAYC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2022
Here's How Much You Could Buy With These CEOs' And Other C-Level Executives' Yearly Compensation
Read How Analysts Reacted To Paycom Software's Q4 Results
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Credit Suisse human resources Kevin McVeigh payrollAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com