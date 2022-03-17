 Skip to main content

Barclays Cuts Equifax's Price Target By 9%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
  • Equifax Inc's (NYSE: EFX) price target has been lowered to $300 (an upside of 26%) from $330 by Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik.
  • The analyst maintained his Overweight rating on EFX's shares.
  • Patnaik's price target reduction mirrors market de-rating and the recession risk.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst appreciates the diversity of the company's solution sets and tech-powered innovation capabilities.
  • Yesterday, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Equifax to $274 (an upside of 16%) from $296 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Also Read: Equifax, Team Velocity Partner On Marketing Solutions For Auto Dealers
  • Price Action: EFX shares traded higher by 1.80% at $238.03 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for EFX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EFX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
