Barclays Cuts Equifax's Price Target By 9%
- Equifax Inc's (NYSE: EFX) price target has been lowered to $300 (an upside of 26%) from $330 by Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik.
- The analyst maintained his Overweight rating on EFX's shares.
- Patnaik's price target reduction mirrors market de-rating and the recession risk.
- Meanwhile, the analyst appreciates the diversity of the company's solution sets and tech-powered innovation capabilities.
- Yesterday, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Equifax to $274 (an upside of 16%) from $296 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: EFX shares traded higher by 1.80% at $238.03 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for EFX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Truist Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
