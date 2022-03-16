Read How Analysts Reacted To Ballard's Q4 Results
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) price target lowered to $11 (an upside of 4%) from $13 by Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar following the company's Q4 results.
- The analyst maintained his Neutral rating on BLDP's shares.
- Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained his Neutral rating on Ballard Power shares with a price target of $11.
- Perincheril notes the company aims to proactively deploying funds to help its future growth initiatives, which could weigh on its near-term results.
- Yesterday, National Bank analyst Rupert Merer lowered the price target on Ballard Power to $14 from $20 and maintained his Outperform rating on the shares.
- Price Action: BLDP shares are trading higher by 3.4% at $10.63 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for BLDP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jan 2022
|Susquehanna
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
