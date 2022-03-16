 Skip to main content

Read How Analysts Reacted To Ballard's Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDPprice target lowered to $11 (an upside of 4%) from $13 by Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar following the company's Q4 results.
  • The analyst maintained his Neutral rating on BLDP's shares.
  • Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained his Neutral rating on Ballard Power shares with a price target of $11.
  • Perincheril notes the company aims to proactively deploying funds to help its future growth initiatives, which could weigh on its near-term results.
  • Yesterday, National Bank analyst Rupert Merer lowered the price target on Ballard Power to $14 from $20 and maintained his Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: BLDP shares are trading higher by 3.4% at $10.63 on the last check Wednesday.

