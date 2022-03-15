 Skip to main content

KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley Slash Price Target On Colfax
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 3:07pm   Comments
  • Colfax Corp's (NYSE: CFXprice target has been lowered to $52 (an upside of 41%) from $60 by KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond, following ESAB/Enovis's 2022 Investor Day to reflect broadly lower peer multiples.
  • The analyst maintained an Overweight rating on CFX shares.
  • RelatedColfax's Q4 Earnings
  • Morgan Stanley also lowered its price target on Colfax to $41 (an upside of 11%) from $45 while maintaining the Equal-Weight ratings on the shares.
  • Colfax recently announced the future composition of the board of the company, which will be renamed Enovis Corp., upon the consummation of the company's previously announced spin-off of its existing fabrication technology business, which will operate as ESAB Corp.
  • Colfax revealed an expected completion date of April 4, 2022, for the spin-off of ESAB Corp.
  • Price Action: CFX shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $36.77 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for CFX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Seaport GlobalDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CFX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

