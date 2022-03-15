KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley Slash Price Target On Colfax
- Colfax Corp's (NYSE: CFX) price target has been lowered to $52 (an upside of 41%) from $60 by KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond, following ESAB/Enovis's 2022 Investor Day to reflect broadly lower peer multiples.
- The analyst maintained an Overweight rating on CFX shares.
- Related: Colfax's Q4 Earnings
- Morgan Stanley also lowered its price target on Colfax to $41 (an upside of 11%) from $45 while maintaining the Equal-Weight ratings on the shares.
- Colfax recently announced the future composition of the board of the company, which will be renamed Enovis Corp., upon the consummation of the company's previously announced spin-off of its existing fabrication technology business, which will operate as ESAB Corp.
- Colfax revealed an expected completion date of April 4, 2022, for the spin-off of ESAB Corp.
- Price Action: CFX shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $36.77 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for CFX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Seaport Global
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for CFX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas