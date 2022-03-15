 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades Ascendis Pharma After Promising TCP Phase 3 Data

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades Ascendis Pharma After Promising TCP Phase 3 Data

Following Ascendis Pharma’s (NASDAQ: ASND) reporting of positive topline Phase III data for its PaTHway trial of TransCon PTH (TCP) in adults with hypoparathyroidism, the likelihood of success of its TCP has increased from 60% to 75%, according to BofA Securities.

The Ascendis Pharma Analyst: Tazeen Ahmad upgraded the rating for Ascendis Pharma from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $148 to $161.

The Ascendis Pharma Thesis: The lead asset, TransCon GH (Skytrofa), addresses an under-met need for long-acting GH therapies, Ahmad said in the upgrade note.

“Mgmt reaffirmed timeline for US submission in 3Q/ EU submission in 4Q and we look for updates on efforts surrounding market sizing (we model 35% peak share in TCP),” he added.

“We also think TransCon PTH will be approved in US and EU based on phase 3 PaTHway data and note current share prices presents a favorable risk reward profile, giving limited credit to the combined opportunity of Skytrofa and TransCon PTH in growth hormone deficiency and hypoparathyroidism, respectively,” the analyst wrote.

ASND Price Action: Shares of Ascendis Pharma had risen by 5.03% to $107.80 at the time of publication Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASND)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Ascendis Pharma's Hypoparathyroidism Trial Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoints
Expert Ratings For Ascendis Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NuCana Shelves Biliary Tract Cancer Study, Tricida Data Readout Pushed Back Due to Ukrainian Crisis, Synlogic Names New CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Tazeen AhmadAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com