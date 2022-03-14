Stifel Hikes Matson's Price Target By ~34%
- Matson Inc's (NYSE: MATX) price target has been raised to $131 (an upside of 13.7%) from $98 by Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan.
- The analyst maintained the Buy rating on Matson's shares.
- Nolan believes shifting equipment to provide the company a significant gain to its China service and greater run rate volumes reflecting higher capacity ships.
- Price Action: MATX shares are trading higher by 6.36% at $115.18 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for MATX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Stephens & Co.
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2021
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for MATX
