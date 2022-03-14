 Skip to main content

Stifel Hikes Matson's Price Target By ~34%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
Stifel Hikes Matson's Price Target By ~34%
  • Matson Inc's (NYSE: MATXprice target has been raised to $131 (an upside of 13.7%) from $98 by Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan.
  • The analyst maintained the Buy rating on Matson's shares.
  • Nolan believes shifting equipment to provide the company a significant gain to its China service and greater run rate volumes reflecting higher capacity ships.
  • Price Action: MATX shares are trading higher by 6.36% at $115.18 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for MATX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021StifelMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Stephens & Co.DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2021Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MATX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
