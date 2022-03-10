 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Cuts Price Target Of This Homebuilder - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Cuts Price Target Of This Homebuilder - Read Why
  • JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained an Overweight rating on D R Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) shares and reduced the price target from $132 to $100, implying a 22.6% upside.
  • The analyst expects several headwinds to persist for homebuilding stocks over the near to medium term.
  • Rehaut takes a less constructive and more selective approach to the sector. The analyst thinks that the industry has consistently underperformed.
  • Price Action: DHI shares are trading lower by 1.29% at $81.58 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for DHI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DHI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DHI)

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on D.R. Horton's Chart
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
D.R. Horton's Return On Capital Employed Insights
D R Horton Q1 Results Beat Estimates, Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance
Recap: D.R. Horton Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDXCB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains8.0
ASPUB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains3.0
IDNNorthland Capital MarketsMaintains6.0
PLCEB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains105.0
CRDOCowen & Co.Maintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com