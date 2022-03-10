JPMorgan Cuts Price Target Of This Homebuilder - Read Why
- JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained an Overweight rating on D R Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) shares and reduced the price target from $132 to $100, implying a 22.6% upside.
- The analyst expects several headwinds to persist for homebuilding stocks over the near to medium term.
- Rehaut takes a less constructive and more selective approach to the sector. The analyst thinks that the industry has consistently underperformed.
- Price Action: DHI shares are trading lower by 1.29% at $81.58 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for DHI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for DHI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General