B. Riley Cuts Viad's Price Target By ~14%
- B. Riley analyst Bryan Maher lowered the price target on Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) to $51 (an upside of 76.5%) from $59 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares following the Q4 results.
- Maher says that despite making numerous changes to revenue and margin assumptions in his model, his fiscal 2022 through 2024 estimates are little changed.
- The analyst is now taking a segment weighted approach to his valuation.
- Price Action: VVI shares are trading lower by 4.44% at $28.92 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for VVI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B. Riley Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2021
|B. Riley Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Sidoti & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
