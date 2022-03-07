 Skip to main content

B. Riley Cuts Viad's Price Target By ~14%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:21pm   Comments
  • B. Riley analyst Bryan Maher lowered the price target on Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) to $51 (an upside of 76.5%) from $59 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares following the Q4 results.
  • Maher says that despite making numerous changes to revenue and margin assumptions in his model, his fiscal 2022 through 2024 estimates are little changed.
  • The analyst is now taking a segment weighted approach to his valuation.
  • Price Action: VVI shares are trading lower by 4.44% at $28.92 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for VVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
May 2021B. Riley SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2020Sidoti & Co.MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for VVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings

