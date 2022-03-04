Susquehanna Upgrades This Freight Transportation Company
- Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) to Positive from Neutral and raised the price target of $69 (28% upside), up from $62.
- Majors states that there is an attractive risk/reward in buying truckload names "already priced for a deep freight recession."
- The analyst notes intermodal is in one of its best cyclical and structural periods of the last decade.
- Despite Susquehanna's view of moderate risk to out-year consensus for truckload names, the shares trade at "trough multiples that price in more than enough cushion to absorb a reasonable shift to negative revisions in late 2022 and early 2023," mentioned the analyst.
- Also Read: Susquehanna Bumps Up Schneider National Price Target By 10%
- Price Action: KNX shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $53.97 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for KNX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Positive
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for KNX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings