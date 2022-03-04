 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Susquehanna Upgrades This Freight Transportation Company
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
Susquehanna Upgrades This Freight Transportation Company
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) to Positive from Neutral and raised the price target of $69 (28% upside), up from $62.
  • Majors states that there is an attractive risk/reward in buying truckload names "already priced for a deep freight recession."
  • The analyst notes intermodal is in one of its best cyclical and structural periods of the last decade.
  • Despite Susquehanna's view of moderate risk to out-year consensus for truckload names, the shares trade at "trough multiples that price in more than enough cushion to absorb a reasonable shift to negative revisions in late 2022 and early 2023," mentioned the analyst.
  • Also ReadSusquehanna Bumps Up Schneider National Price Target By 10%
  • Price Action: KNX shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $53.97 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for KNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2022
Embark Will Install Autonomous Software In Knight-Swift Trucks
Knight-Swift Transportation Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 20%
Expert Ratings For Knight-Swift
Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Preview: Knight-Swift
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com