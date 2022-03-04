 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Susquehanna Bumps Up Schneider National Price Target By 10%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Susquehanna Bumps Up Schneider National Price Target By 10%
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) to Positive from Neutral and raised the price target to $32 (an upside of 19.5%), from $29.
  • Majors noted there is an attractive risk/reward in buying truckload names "already priced for a deep freight recession."
  • Intermodal is in one of its best cyclical and structural periods of the last decade.
  • Despite Susquehanna's view of moderate risk to out-year consensus for truckload names, the shares trade at "trough multiples that price in more than enough cushion to absorb a reasonable shift to negative revisions in late 2022 and early 2023," mentioned Majors.
  • Price Action: SNDR shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $26.79 during the premarket session on Friday.

Latest Ratings for SNDR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SNDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNDR)

Hub Group Sees Record Q4 Revenue Amid 'Exceptional Freight Demand'
Schneider Raises Margin Targets; Q4 Ahead Of Expectations
Schneider National: Q4 Earnings Insights
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Alphabet, Moderna And More
Breaking News: Schneider Moving Western Intermodal Business to Union Pacific
Schneider Intermodal To Change Western US Rail Partnership To Union Pacific Next Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALHCCowen & Co.Maintains11.0
CNSLWells FargoDowngrades6.0
SEASDeutsche BankMaintains83.0
FUNDeutsche BankMaintains70.0
HEXOCanaccord GenuityUpgrades1.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com