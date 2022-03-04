Susquehanna Bumps Up Schneider National Price Target By 10%
- Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors upgraded Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) to Positive from Neutral and raised the price target to $32 (an upside of 19.5%), from $29.
- Majors noted there is an attractive risk/reward in buying truckload names "already priced for a deep freight recession."
- Intermodal is in one of its best cyclical and structural periods of the last decade.
- Despite Susquehanna's view of moderate risk to out-year consensus for truckload names, the shares trade at "trough multiples that price in more than enough cushion to absorb a reasonable shift to negative revisions in late 2022 and early 2023," mentioned Majors.
- Price Action: SNDR shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $26.79 during the premarket session on Friday.
Latest Ratings for SNDR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Positive
|Jan 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
