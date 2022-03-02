 Skip to main content

Barclays Downgrades Endo On 'Difficult Path'
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 11:49am   Comments
Barclays Downgrades Endo On 'Difficult Path'

Barclays has downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight with a price target of $2, down from $5, on a 'difficult path.' 

  • The analyst Balaji Prasad sees three headwinds for the company in 2022: lowered confidence on Qwo, weaker Xiaflex growth, consensus estimates moving lower materially following the Q1 Vaso guidance of down 30% Y/Y. 
  • Prasad expects estimates to move closer to his 50% decline expectation. When combined with the opioid litigation overhang and "limited positives insight," Prasad sees a "difficult path for the stock to perform."
  • The company reported Q4 FY21 sales of $789.4 million, +4% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $731.4 million.
  • Adjusted EPS $0.84 compared to $0.75 in Q4 FY20, beating the consensus of $0.67.
  • Endo forecasted Q1 FY22 sales of $595 million - $635 million, lower than the consensus of $685.47 million.
  • The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.35 - $0.45, compared to the consensus of $0.48.
  • Piper Sandler also reduced the price target on Endo to $3 from $5, with an unchanged Neutral rating.
  • Price Action: ENDP shares are down 5.19% at $2.29 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ENDP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ENDP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

