Barclays Downgrades Endo On 'Difficult Path'
Barclays has downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight with a price target of $2, down from $5, on a 'difficult path.'
- The analyst Balaji Prasad sees three headwinds for the company in 2022: lowered confidence on Qwo, weaker Xiaflex growth, consensus estimates moving lower materially following the Q1 Vaso guidance of down 30% Y/Y.
- Prasad expects estimates to move closer to his 50% decline expectation. When combined with the opioid litigation overhang and "limited positives insight," Prasad sees a "difficult path for the stock to perform."
- The company reported Q4 FY21 sales of $789.4 million, +4% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $731.4 million.
- Adjusted EPS $0.84 compared to $0.75 in Q4 FY20, beating the consensus of $0.67.
- Endo forecasted Q1 FY22 sales of $595 million - $635 million, lower than the consensus of $685.47 million.
- The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.35 - $0.45, compared to the consensus of $0.48.
- Piper Sandler also reduced the price target on Endo to $3 from $5, with an unchanged Neutral rating.
- Price Action: ENDP shares are down 5.19% at $2.29 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for ENDP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
