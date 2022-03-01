 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Potential GXO - Clipper Logistics Deal
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Potential GXO - Clipper Logistics Deal
  • Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee is "constructive" on GXO Logistics Inc's (NYSE: GXOpurchase of Clipper Logistics in a deal valued at $1.3 billion, split between cash and stock.
  • Wetherbee maintained a Buy rating on the shares with a price target of $110.
  • The analyst likes the "high-growth nature" of Clipper's business, saying it is underpinned by e-commerce and reverse-logistics offerings, as well as the "reasonable multiple" GXO paid for the deal inclusive of synergies.
  • Wetherbee says the combination appears compelling geographically as well, given Clipper's presence in key European regions with minimal overlap to GXO's existing customer base.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker raised the price target to $75 (a downside of 6%) from $73 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Recently, JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck kept an Overweight rating on GXO and expected a positive reaction in GXO shares on this news.
  • Price Action: GXO shares are trading lower by 5.37% at $79.42 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for GXO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2021Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2021Loop CapitalDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for GXO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GXO)

M&A Just One Avenue Of Growth For GXO
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Amid Increasing Russia-Ukraine Tensions
5 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2022
GXO Hammers Out Details Of Possible $1.3 Billion Bid For Clipper Logistics
GXO Logistics Posts Solid Q4 Results
Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GFLJP MorganReinstates41.0
WMJP MorganReinstates153.0
VRMTruist SecuritiesDowngrades
WDAYSociete GeneraleUpgrades
WMBStifelMaintains34.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com