Read How Analysts Reacted To Potential GXO - Clipper Logistics Deal
- Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee is "constructive" on GXO Logistics Inc's (NYSE: GXO) purchase of Clipper Logistics in a deal valued at $1.3 billion, split between cash and stock.
- Wetherbee maintained a Buy rating on the shares with a price target of $110.
- The analyst likes the "high-growth nature" of Clipper's business, saying it is underpinned by e-commerce and reverse-logistics offerings, as well as the "reasonable multiple" GXO paid for the deal inclusive of synergies.
- Wetherbee says the combination appears compelling geographically as well, given Clipper's presence in key European regions with minimal overlap to GXO's existing customer base.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker raised the price target to $75 (a downside of 6%) from $73 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Recently, JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck kept an Overweight rating on GXO and expected a positive reaction in GXO shares on this news.
- Price Action: GXO shares are trading lower by 5.37% at $79.42 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GXO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2021
|Loop Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Loop Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for GXO
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings