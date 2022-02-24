 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Key Takeaways From FuboTV's Q4 Earnings

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
10 Key Takeaways From FuboTV's Q4 Earnings

FuboTV Inc’s (NYSE: FUBO) stock is an “inexpensive” way to gain exposure to trend of U.S. consumers transitioning towards OTT and streaming TV, according to Needham.

The FuboTV Analyst: Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on FuboTV, with a price target of $15.

The FuboTV Thesis: FuboTV reported its fourth-quarter revenues ahead of Needham’s estimate, but its adjusted EBITDA loss was worse than expected, Martin said in the note. The company reported quarterly sales of $231 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $213.07 million by 8.4%.

Martin mentioned 10 key takeaways from the results:

  1. Another beat and raise quarter, which is “100% of the quarters since it's been a public company.”
  2. Strategically, the company’s competitive position has “never been stronger.”
  3. Wagering continues to be small.
  4. Ad revenues grew 100% year-on-year.
  5. Added 185,000 subscribers during the quarter.
  6. Demonstrated strong operating leverage.
  7. Upside to political revenues in 2022.
  8. No international expansion.
  9. Molotov acquisition closed in December, and “we expect it to add about $15mm-$20mm to FUBO's 2022 revs and about $20-$30mm to EBITDA losses.”
  10. The company will add OEMs “as these drive FUBO sub growth.”

FUBO Price Action: Shares of FuboTV traded higher by 2.7% to $7.85 at the time of publication.

Latest Ratings for FUBO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Jan 2022LightShed PartnersUpgradesSellNeutral
Jan 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FUBO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUBO)

Expert Ratings For FuboTV
What's Going On With FuboTV's Stock Today?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
FuboTV: Q4 Earnings Insights
Thinking About Buying Stock In Root Insurance, Skillz Or FuboTV?
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Laura Martin NeedhamAnalyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com