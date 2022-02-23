 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lowe's Delivered A Beat From Top To Bottom, BofA Says Company Is 'Attractive In This Environment'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Lowe's Delivered A Beat From Top To Bottom, BofA Says Company Is 'Attractive In This Environment'

Lowe’s Companies Inc’s (NYSE: LOW) execution remained strong and consistent in a challenging operating environment due to COVID-19, which indicates that the company can “invest further in its long-term initiatives including superior in-stock levels which are critical to Pros,” according to BofA Securities.

The Lowe’s Analyst: Elizabeth Suzuki maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s, while keeping the price target unchanged at $292.

The Lowe’s Thesis: The company reported its fourth-quarter same-store sales growth and earnings ahead of the consensus, Suzuki said in the note.

“Sales to Pro customers grew 23% YoY while sales to DIY customers were below average, as expected,” she added.

“The divergence this quarter in Pro vs. DIY trends is consistent with what we have been tracking in our weekly data series,” the analyst wrote. Lowe’s raised its outlook for 2022 and the upward revision to guidance “this early in the year is encouraging,” she added.

The analyst further mentioned that the company is “particularly attractive in this environment” due to its:

  • Opportunity for market share gains
  • Idiosyncratic margin growth
  • Share repurchase capacity
  • Dividend growth

LOW Price Action: Shares of Lowe’s had risen by 3.98% to $222.92 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOW)

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lowe's Companies
What Are Whales Doing With Lowe's Companies
Bookings & Marriott Are Drawing Attention To Strength In The Travel & Leisure Group
Peering Into Lowes Companies Inc's Recent Short Interest
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 300 Points
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Nasdaq Drops 50 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Elizabeth SuzukiAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com