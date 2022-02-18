 Skip to main content

Why BofA Loves This Digital Advertising Platform Company

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 11:24am   Comments
Although AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) is a smaller player in the competitive digital advertising space, there is long-term opportunity as its target addressable market is expected to grow more than 20% for the next several years, according to BofA Securities.

The AdTheorent Holding Analyst: Nat Schindler initiated coverage of AdTheorent Holding with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.

The AdTheorent Holding Thesis: The company’s digital advertisement platform does not rely on individual profiles or sensitive personal data for targeting, Schindler said in the initiation note.

“We believe AdTheorent’s privacy-centric approach to ad-targeting represents a significant strategic advantage and the company’s strategic moat will further grow in coming years as media buyers are increasingly preferring privacy-forward alternatives to legacy methods of ad-targeting,” the analyst wrote.

“Also, AdTheorent’s customized industry-specific solutions, which aid in delivering higher ROI compared to competitors, will help expedite revenue growth by increasing wallet share with customers,” Schindler mentioned. “AdTheorent is also well-positioned to capture market share in the high growth CTV ad-tech segment,” he added.

ADTH Price Action: Shares of AdTheorent Holding are down 0.31% to $6.40 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Latest Ratings for ADTH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ADTH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: advertising BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color News Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

