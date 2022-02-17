 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BofA Upgrades Lending Platform Upstart Holdings After Q4 Report

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Why BofA Upgrades Lending Platform Upstart Holdings After Q4 Report

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) was able to beat fourth-quarter expectations despite industry headwinds, according to BofA Securities.

The Upstart Holdings Analyst: Nat Schindler upgraded the rating for Upstart Holdings from Underperform to Buy, while keeping the price target unchanged at $255.

The Upstart Holdings Thesis: The company seems to have a long runway for growth in both personal and auto loans, Schindler said in the upgrade note.

Upstart Holdings reported its fourth-quarter results significantly ahead of expectations, with its revenue beat bring driven by higher-than-expected free revenue. Management guided to fiscal 2022 revenues higher than the Street projections.

“Despite upside to Street projections, we think forward guidance could be conservative given Upstart has now successfully delivered 4Q’21 far above expectations (biggest hurdle last quarter was on 4Q expectations vs. guide),” the analyst wrote.

“We are encouraged by Upstart’s superior profitability and strong projected growth throughout 2022 but note the increasing risk tolerance with higher default rates (expected) are potential risks if Upstart cannot adequately account for the different risk profile going forward,” he added.

UPST Price Action: Shares of Upstart Holdings had risen by 2.84% to $152.21 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPST)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Amid Fed's Latest Minutes
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Upstart Holdings
Upstart Holdings Is Flying Today; Here's The Level Which May Cause Turbulence
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Pare Losses; S&P 500 Turns Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities loans Nat SchindlerAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com