Evercore ISI Upgrades Timken & Downgrades Oshkosh - Read Why
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 2:50pm   Comments
Evercore ISI Upgrades Timken & Downgrades Oshkosh - Read Why
  • Evercore ISI analyst David Raso upgraded Timken Co (NYSE: TKRto Outperform from In-Line and raised the price target to $78 (an upside of 12.9%), from $76.
  • Raso downgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSKfrom Outperform to In-Line and set a price target of $124 (an upside of 7.4%).
  • With Q4 earnings season "largely complete" for the Industrial Machinery names he covers, Raso notes that most companies posted EPS beats on revenues overpowering weak margins.
  • The analyst is swapping small-to-mid cap exposure from Oshkosh to Timken on relative valuation after earnings as he downgrades the former to In-Line and upgrades the latter.
  • Raso mentions that the target multiples across the group have been lowered to reflect higher interest rates and slightly lowered 2022 EPS estimates.
  • Price Action: TKR shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $69.11 and OSK up by 1.56% at $115.49 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for TKR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesIn-LineOutperform
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

