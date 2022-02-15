Evercore ISI Upgrades Timken & Downgrades Oshkosh - Read Why
- Evercore ISI analyst David Raso upgraded Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) to Outperform from In-Line and raised the price target to $78 (an upside of 12.9%), from $76.
- Raso downgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Outperform to In-Line and set a price target of $124 (an upside of 7.4%).
- With Q4 earnings season "largely complete" for the Industrial Machinery names he covers, Raso notes that most companies posted EPS beats on revenues overpowering weak margins.
- The analyst is swapping small-to-mid cap exposure from Oshkosh to Timken on relative valuation after earnings as he downgrades the former to In-Line and upgrades the latter.
- Raso mentions that the target multiples across the group have been lowered to reflect higher interest rates and slightly lowered 2022 EPS estimates.
- Price Action: TKR shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $69.11 and OSK up by 1.56% at $115.49 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for TKR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Dec 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
