Barclays Sees Sharp Upside In This Luxury Fashion Company - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:01am   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the price target on Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) to $51 from $48 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares, implying a 30.17% upside.
  • Yih said that the company demonstrated positive demand trends across its brands in fiscal Q2 and its outlook for fiscal 2022 "remains robust."
  • RelatedTapestry Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Raises FY22 Outlook
  • Price Action: TPR shares are trading higher by 0.20% at $39.26 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for TPR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy

