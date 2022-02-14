Barclays Sees Sharp Upside In This Luxury Fashion Company - Read Why
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the price target on Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) to $51 from $48 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares, implying a 30.17% upside.
- Yih said that the company demonstrated positive demand trends across its brands in fiscal Q2 and its outlook for fiscal 2022 "remains robust."
- Related: Tapestry Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Raises FY22 Outlook
- Price Action: TPR shares are trading higher by 0.20% at $39.26 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for TPR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Argus Research
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
