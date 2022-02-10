 Skip to main content

Dan Ives Says Uber's Q4 Results Were Better Than Feared

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 6:32am   Comments
Share:
Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company expects first-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million.

On CNBC’s "Closing Bell," Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said the latest quarterly results from Uber were better than feared. He said balanced strength was the key, especially coming in amid a lot of fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also check out this: Executives Sell More Than $210M Of 5 Stocks

Ives said Uber is an oversold stock and a recovery name. With deliveries looking stable and everything the company is showing here gives increased confidence during 2022, he commented.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on Uber with a price target of $57.

Price Action: Shares of Uber gained 5.8% to $42.50 in after-hours trading following the release of quarterly results.

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for UBER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Ives Wedbush SecuritiesAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

