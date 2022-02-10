 Skip to main content

Will Bitcoin Face Resistance And Ethereum Touch $4K? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 6:24am   Comments
As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded higher as of Wednesday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen provided an update on the Bitcoin support band on his YouTube channel.

He believes that Bitcoin has to move above both the 21-week EMA (Exponential Moving Average) as well as the 20-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) and hold them as support for bullish sentiment to prevail.

The 20-week SMA is currently at $51,000, while the 21-week EMA is currently at $46,800, Cowen noted.

Pseudonymous analyst Credible Crypto said that Bitcoin can see resistance between $45,000 and $47,000, and further consolidation under this resistance will enable it to form a stronger base for a move higher.

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst Michael Van De Poppe said that Ethereum’s next focus area will be the $4,000 range if it breaks through a weekly order block that could provide resistance.  

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett noted that Ethereum’s entire price action below the support level was a false break. He added that a false break to one side of a pattern usually results in an extended move in the opposite direction.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $44,054.14 at press time. Ethereum is up 2.9% during the period to $3,183.06.

