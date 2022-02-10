Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk Briefly Joined Top 10 Most Purchased Coins By Ethereum Whales
Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — has fallen back after a brief stint among the ten most-purchased cryptocurrencies by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whales.
What Happened: Dogelon Mars was among the top-ten most purchased cryptocurrencies by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum whales, cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats said in a tweet earlier on Wednesday.
However, the coin has since slipped and does not find a place among the ten most-purchased tokens by the Ethereum whales as at press time, according to WhaleStats data.
The 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets are worth an average of $158.17 million and have an average of 40,458 ETH, 36 tokens and one non-fungible token (NFT).
Why It Matters: Dogelon Mars — whose name is a combination of Dogecoin and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — is a dog-themed meme coin on Ethereum and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).
The Dogelon Mars team said in November last year that the next stage of development would bring decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking capabilities to the token.
Price Action: Dogelon Mars is up 4.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000001099 at press time.
