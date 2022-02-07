 Skip to main content

BMO Capital Downgrades Ballard Power Systems, Cuts Price Target By More Than Half
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 1:38pm   Comments
  • BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $10 (an upside of 6%), from $23.
  • Lamers's analysis indicates the company's revenue growth will underperform fuel cell sector leaders through 2022. He expects the market to value the stock more consistently with the mid-point of the fuel cell sector.
  • Fuel cell adoption in the heavy-duty motive markets Ballard is targeting is likely to be 7% globally in 2030, well below prior expectations for 20%, mentions the analyst.
  • He also believes 2023 consensus revenue expectations may be too high for Ballard.
  • Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 3.19% at $9.42 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for BLDP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2022SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jan 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsHold

