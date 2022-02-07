BMO Capital Downgrades Ballard Power Systems, Cuts Price Target By More Than Half
- BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers downgraded Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $10 (an upside of 6%), from $23.
- Lamers's analysis indicates the company's revenue growth will underperform fuel cell sector leaders through 2022. He expects the market to value the stock more consistently with the mid-point of the fuel cell sector.
- Fuel cell adoption in the heavy-duty motive markets Ballard is targeting is likely to be 7% globally in 2030, well below prior expectations for 20%, mentions the analyst.
- He also believes 2023 consensus revenue expectations may be too high for Ballard.
- Also read: Truist Cuts Price Target For Three Alternative Energy Companies
- Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 3.19% at $9.42 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BLDP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jan 2022
|Susquehanna
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Hold
