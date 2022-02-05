Takeaways From 4 Bullish Amazon Analysts Following Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
After the release of the company’s preliminary fourth-quarter results with an update on first-quarter guidance on Thursday, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN stock surged 13.54% on Friday to close at $3152.79. Let’s examine the updated perspectives and sentiments of various sell-side firms below:
-KeyBanc Maintains Overweight Rating, With $4,000 Price Target
Positive on impressive advertising business presenting “an incremental leg of growth” with continued improvements in analytics to allow for optimized pricing methods; notes operating margin at 2.5% and believes “COVID costs should moderate.”
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
-Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Rating, With $3,850 Price Target
Highlights AWS operating margin expansion with this trend “expected to continue to give strong demand and higher asset utilization” but notes “the sales outlook was a touch softer than anticipated” with North America retail operating margins contracting.
-Needham Maintains Buy Rating, With $4,150 Price Target
Sees more than “$4B of extra costs attributable to inflationary labor and logistics pressures” weighing on the quarter; believes based on SOTP analysis that “investors are paying nothing for Amazon’s eCommerce revenues.”
-Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating, Raises Price Target From $3,840 To $3,950
Positive on AWS growth accelerating 40% year-over-year with numerous “new and expanded partnerships across multiple industries and companies” along with continued advertising strength; warns on “slower eCommerce growth on tough comps and reopening” with expense headwinds to continue into the first quarter.
Also Read: Amazon Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Holiday Costs, Prime Price Hike, Stock Soars
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.