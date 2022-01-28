Here's How Analysts Reacted To Northrop Grumman's Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino raised Northrop Grumman Corp's NOC price target to $437 (an upside of 15.8%) from $416 and maintained a Positive rating on the shares.
- The analyst mentions that program timing, pension, and tax charges continue to pose short-term hurdles that will pass in due time.
- Minervino remains positive rating on the shares given the company's favorable portfolio relative to U.S. defense priorities and its shareholder-friendly capital return policy of returning most of its FCF through dividends and buybacks.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained Northrop Grumman with an Overweight and lowered the price target to $428 (13% upside) from $440.
Related Content: Northrop Grumman Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss, Moderate FY22 Outlook; Boosts Buyback
- Price Action: NOC shares traded higher by 0.91% at $377.41 on the last check Friday.
