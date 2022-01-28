Why This Corning Analyst Is Turning Bullish

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The consensus estimates for Corning Incorporated’s GLW earnings in 2022 have been “de-risked from TV weakness,” which began materializing in mid-2021, since panel prices are likely to bottom by mid-2022 and TV unit shipments are likely to benefit from easier compares in the second half of 2022, according to Susquehanna.

The Corning Analyst: Mehdi Hosseini upgraded Corning from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $38 to $50.

The Corning Thesis: Estimates, especially for the company’s Display division, reflect a sequential decline in average selling prices, leaving room for upward revisions later in the year, Hosseini said in the upgrade note.

“We now expect continued growth in Fiber into 2023, especially as Enterprise/DC demand rebounds,” the analyst wrote.

“EUV system shipment (by key GLW customer ASML) is secular, with continued growth into 2023 and beyond. This should help diversify the revenue mix within the Specialty Material business unit,” he added.

GLW Price Action: Shares of Corning were up 2.32% at $41.50 Friday morning.