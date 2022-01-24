Here's Why BTIG Is Bullish On Splunk
- BTIG upgraded its rating on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) as recent channel checks were "improving," and the company was "turning a corner with its cloud product and observability platform."
- Analyst Gray Powell raised his rating to Buy with a $155 price target, 33% higher than current levels, noting that the San Francisco-based software company has a "few dynamics" that could help move the stock higher with a higher trading multiple.
- "Specifically, we like the accelerated mix shift to cloud," Powell noted.
- Price Action: SPLK shares traded higher by 1.15% at $116.61 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.