Barclays Bumps Up Booz Allen Hamilton Price Target By 16%

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 24, 2022 11:31 am
  • Barclays analyst Colin Canfield upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $105 (an upside of 23%), from $90.
  • The analyst views government services as "attractive thanks to a combination of valuation, earnings growth and capital deployment flexibility."
  • He assigns a premium to Booz Allen given its "superior growth and capital deployment."
  • Price Action: BAH shares traded lower by 0.18% at $85.22 on the last check Monday.

