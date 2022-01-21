Why This Analyst Has Increased Confidence In Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Following the recent pullback in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INO) shares, the stock valuation seems to have been stripped of most of the remaining COVID-19 value, according to BofA Securities.

The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Geoff Meacham upgraded the rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals from Underperform to Neutral while raising the price target from $8 to $10.

The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Thesis: While the stock has shed 18% year to date, data generated from the COVID-19 program seems to suggest “a favorable safety profile and robust efficacy,” which “bolsters our confidence in Inovio’s DNA vaccine platform,” Meacham said in the upgrade note.

“And while we think the emergence of C-19 variants has kept investors acutely focused on INO-4800, we expect interest to return to the non-C-19 pipeline in 2022, which we believe has more attractive opportunities,” the analyst wrote.

“In fact, we think VGX-3100 (HPV program) and INO-5401 (GBM program) will be the main value drivers for Inovio moving forward, and while we don’t expect any catalysts for these programs in 1H22, we expect readouts for INO-4500 in Lassa fever and INO-3107 in RRP in 1H22 to further de-risk the platform and add momentum to the story,” he added.

INO Price Action: Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals had declined by 0.97% to $4.06 Friday morning at publication.

Photo: Courtesy Inovio