Credit Suisse Cuts Cloudflare Price Target By 32%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 21, 2022 11:06 am
Credit Suisse Cuts Cloudflare Price Target By 32%
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NETto Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $140, down from $205, implying an upside of 49%.
  • Winslow sees Cloudflare sustain significant revenue growth, within the high 40% to +50% range, for multiple years.
  • Winslow's expectations grew from differentiated serverless architecture, efficient and rapidly expanding global network, cloud-native approach for integrated network, application, Zero Trust services, and emerging opportunity and strong positioning in edge computing.
  • Price Action: NET shares traded higher by 0.59% at $93.96 on the last check Friday.

