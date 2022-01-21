Credit Suisse Cuts Cloudflare Price Target By 32%
- Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $140, down from $205, implying an upside of 49%.
- Winslow sees Cloudflare sustain significant revenue growth, within the high 40% to +50% range, for multiple years.
- Winslow's expectations grew from differentiated serverless architecture, efficient and rapidly expanding global network, cloud-native approach for integrated network, application, Zero Trust services, and emerging opportunity and strong positioning in edge computing.
- Price Action: NET shares traded higher by 0.59% at $93.96 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.