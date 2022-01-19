QQQ
+ 1.60
368.95
+ 0.43%
BTC/USD
-162.06
42190.06
-0.38%
DIA
+ 0.90
352.95
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 1.27
455.23
+ 0.28%
TLT
+ 0.75
139.35
+ 0.54%
GLD
+ 2.61
166.78
+ 1.54%

Stephens Downgrades This Snack Food Manufacturing Company

byShivani Kumaresan
January 19, 2022 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stephens Downgrades This Snack Food Manufacturing Company
  • Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu downgraded Utz Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZto Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $18, down from $23, implying a 9.4% upside.
  • Bienvenu notes that the company appears to set up to deliver lower than consensus EBITDA numbers in Q4 as margins pressures continue to linger.
  • The analyst believes higher levels of inflation will persist into FY22, which will further pressure margins in the new year for Utz.
  • Given the operating environment, Bienvenu thinks Utz shares look "increasingly more fairly valued."
  • Price Action: UTZ shares are trading lower by 3.06% at $16.48 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas