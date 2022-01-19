Stephens Downgrades This Snack Food Manufacturing Company
- Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu downgraded Utz Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $18, down from $23, implying a 9.4% upside.
- Bienvenu notes that the company appears to set up to deliver lower than consensus EBITDA numbers in Q4 as margins pressures continue to linger.
- The analyst believes higher levels of inflation will persist into FY22, which will further pressure margins in the new year for Utz.
- Given the operating environment, Bienvenu thinks Utz shares look "increasingly more fairly valued."
- Price Action: UTZ shares are trading lower by 3.06% at $16.48 on the last check Wednesday.
