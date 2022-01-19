Why This Analyst Believes SoFi Technologies Will Disrupt Legacy Consumer Finance
SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been generating robust growth and appears poised to grow at a 28% compounded annual rate through 2026, according to Wedbush.
The SoFi Technologies Analyst: David Chiaverini initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies with an Outperform rating and a price target of $20.
The SoFi Technologies Thesis: The company’s members increased to over 3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and revenue growth guidance of nearly $1 billion for FY2021 is strong, Chiaverini said in the note.
He expressed optimism about SoFi Technologies being able to drive member growth with its increasing brand presence.
See Also: Is Sofi Technologies Stock In Trouble?
SoFi offers comprehensive financial services, which “is a significant competitive advantage over neobank competitors who tend to focus on niche offerings,” the analyst wrote.
The company’s “streamlined product offering makes it well-positioned versus legacy consumer finance providers including traditional banks who are viewed by younger cohorts as being outdated, not fee-friendly, and have friction in the cross-selling process given business segments tend to operate in silos,” Chiaverini added.
SOFI Price Action: Shares of SoFi Technologies had risen by 12.27% to $13.54 at the time of publication Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.