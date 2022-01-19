QQQ
-0.15
370.70
-0.04%
BTC/USD
-20.10
42332.02
-0.05%
DIA
+ 0.41
353.44
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.25
456.24
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.72
139.38
+ 0.51%
GLD
+ 2.49
166.90
+ 1.47%

Why This Analyst Believes SoFi Technologies Will Disrupt Legacy Consumer Finance

byPriya Nigam
January 19, 2022 11:22 am
SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been generating robust growth and appears poised to grow at a 28% compounded annual rate through 2026, according to Wedbush.

The SoFi Technologies Analyst: David Chiaverini initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies with an Outperform rating and a price target of $20.

The SoFi Technologies Thesis: The company’s members increased to over 3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and revenue growth guidance of nearly $1 billion for FY2021 is strong, Chiaverini said in the note.

He expressed optimism about SoFi Technologies being able to drive member growth with its increasing brand presence.

See Also: Is Sofi Technologies Stock In Trouble? 

SoFi offers comprehensive financial services, which “is a significant competitive advantage over neobank competitors who tend to focus on niche offerings,” the analyst wrote.

The company’s “streamlined product offering makes it well-positioned versus legacy consumer finance providers including traditional banks who are viewed by younger cohorts as being outdated, not fee-friendly, and have friction in the cross-selling process given business segments tend to operate in silos,” Chiaverini added.

SOFI Price Action: Shares of SoFi Technologies had risen by 12.27% to $13.54 at the time of publication Wednesday.

