Here's Why Cowen Sees Notable Upside In AMD

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 18, 2022 2:10 pm
Here's Why Cowen Sees Notable Upside In AMD
  • Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay raised the price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) to $150 from $145 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 12%.
  • The analyst told investors not to overlook its organic strength despite the deal delay. 
  • He said it shouldn't distract from what remains one of the best organic growth stories in semis, which is still in the middle innings of its growth.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 2.54% at $133.41 on the last check Tuesday.

