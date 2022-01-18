Here's Why Cowen Sees Notable Upside In AMD
- Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay raised the price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) to $150 from $145 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 12%.
- The analyst told investors not to overlook its organic strength despite the deal delay.
- He said it shouldn't distract from what remains one of the best organic growth stories in semis, which is still in the middle innings of its growth.
- Price Action: AMD shares traded lower by 2.54% at $133.41 on the last check Tuesday.
