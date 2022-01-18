QQQ
Oppenheimer Upgrades This Theme Park Company

byShivani Kumaresan
January 18, 2022 7:22 am
Oppenheimer Upgrades This Theme Park Company
  • Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Outperform from Perform with a $54 price target, implying a 32.78% upside.
  • The analyst believes the company's newly-appointed CEO Selim Bassoul's strategy of "premiumization" is the right one.
  • The company has been focused on attendance growth for too long and has neglected obvious pricing opportunities and customer experience improvements, Zaffino said.
  • The analyst added that the correct path to sustainable revenue growth appears to be through fewer guests who are willing to pay up for a better product/experience.
  • While the strategy will likely drive less attendance, the analyst argues that it should result in significantly stronger pricing.
  • Price Action: SIX shares closed lower by 2.09% at $40.68 on Friday.

