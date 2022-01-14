Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Canadian National Railway
- Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $137 (an upside of 12%), from $129.
- Mehrotra mentions that the market is underappreciating the potential for positive, operational-led management change at Canadian National "after many years of underperformance."
- The analyst estimates the company's existing management and board have leftover $1 billion of profits "on the table" over the last six years, which is worth over $20 billion in equity value at today's valuation levels.
- Mehrotra says this reflects significant underperformance in price and service levels and believes management change will come over the next two months.
- Price Action: CNI shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $122.14 on the last check Friday.
