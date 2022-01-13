Colliers Downgrades Hyzon Motors Citing SEC Probe
- Colliers analyst Donovan Schafer downgraded Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Neutral from Buy and removed the price target of $15.
- The analyst updated the ratings after the company disclosed that it received a subpoena from the SEC requesting documentation about the Blue Orca Capital short report published in September 2021.
- Related Content: Hyzon Shares Sink Amid Disclosure Of SEC Investigation, Revenue Warning
- While the SEC's decision to request documents "might sound ominous," Schafer thinks that "might be a hasty conclusion."
- However, he is still moving to the sidelines in light of the uncertainty around how the investigation might unfold.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading lower by 9.31% at $5.51 on the last check Thursday.
