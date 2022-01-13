Piper Sandler Downgrades This Edtech Company- Read Why
- Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani downgraded 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $23, down from $37, suggesting a 30% upside.
- The analyst believes that a "myriad of headwinds" could limit near term upside in the shares, including the shift to in-person education, digital learning fatigue, and edX integration risk.
- Arvind remains cautious on 2U given enrollment headwinds and "virtual learning fatigue" after nearly two years of pandemic impacts.
- Price Action: TWOU shares are trading lower by 2.71% at $17.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.