Planet Labs Stock Jumps On Bullish View From Goldman Sachs
- Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak initiates Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $11, implying an upside of 67%.
- Poponak believes that Planet Labs is the leader in satellite-based earth observation.
- Poponak believes recent levels are a good entry point on Planet Labs stock.
- Recently, Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated Planet Labs with an Overweight rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 52%.
- Recently, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated with an Outperform rating and $10 price target.
- Ives stated that Planet's unique product offering places the company in a great position to establish market share in multi-trillion-dollar global economic shifts, digital transformation, and sustainability transformation.
- Price Action: PL shares are trading higher by 17.3% at $6.62 on the last check Wednesday.
