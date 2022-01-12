QQQ
Planet Labs Stock Jumps On Bullish View From Goldman Sachs

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 12, 2022 12:40 pm
Planet Labs Stock Jumps On Bullish View From Goldman Sachs
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak initiates Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $11, implying an upside of 67%.
  • Poponak believes that Planet Labs is the leader in satellite-based earth observation.
  • Poponak believes recent levels are a good entry point on Planet Labs stock.
  • Recently, Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated Planet Labs with an Overweight rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 52%.
  • Also ReadPlanet Labs Stock Surges As Piper Sandler Sees 90% Upside.
  • Recently, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated with an Outperform rating and $10 price target.
  • Ives stated that Planet's unique product offering places the company in a great position to establish market share in multi-trillion-dollar global economic shifts, digital transformation, and sustainability transformation.
  • Price Action: PL shares are trading higher by 17.3% at $6.62 on the last check Wednesday.

