QQQ
-1.31
381.42
-0.34%
BTC/USD
+ 143.50
41965.99
+ 0.34%
DIA
-2.29
363.08
-0.63%
SPY
-2.47
467.98
-0.53%
TLT
+ 0.46
142.15
+ 0.32%
GLD
+ 0.62
167.65
+ 0.37%

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Analyst Turns Bullish On Cloud Data Center Potential

byPriya Nigam
January 11, 2022 10:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Analyst Turns Bullish On Cloud Data Center Potential

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) appears well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated high-teens growth in cloud data center in 2022, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Advanced Micro Devices Analyst: John Vinh upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from Sector Weight to Overweight while keeping the price target unchanged at $155.

The Advanced Micro Devices Thesis: The company is poised to “meaningfully outpace” industry growth, given its share gains with cloud solution providers (CSP), including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Vinh said in the upgrade note.

“These inflections based on our cloud instance tracker and checks are much greater than we had anticipated,” the analyst said. 

“Having been heavily constrained last year, we have greater confidence the company has been able to secure enough supply to support continued outsized growth.” 

He further mentioned that he expects the acquisition of Xilinx, Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) to “position the company well for the long-term transition to heterogeneous compute architectures.”

AMD Price Action: Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were trading 1.4% higher at $133.84 late Tuesday morning. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

AMD Momentum Continues Amid Share Gains, Product Superiority And Execution

AMD Momentum Continues Amid Share Gains, Product Superiority And Execution

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported another strong beat-and-raise quarter and its stock is trading higher. read more
Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector

Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector

After being on the sidelines for over three years an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets turned bullish on camera chip Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA). The Ambarella Analyst: Analyst John Vinh upgraded Ambarella shares from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a $185 price target. read more
Why 3 AMD Analysts Are Projecting Continued Market Share Gain Following Blowout Q2

Why 3 AMD Analysts Are Projecting Continued Market Share Gain Following Blowout Q2

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported Tuesday with strong quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook. read more
Micron Analysts Confident of a Longer Cycle Amid Supply Tightness and Migration to DDR5

Micron Analysts Confident of a Longer Cycle Amid Supply Tightness and Migration to DDR5

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported strong fiscal-year third-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance for the fourth quarter. read more