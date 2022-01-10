Piper Sandler Slashes Airbnb Price Target By 21%
- Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion downgraded Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $169, down from $215, suggesting a 5.7% upside.
- While omicron headlines have "clouded the picture, the longer-duration trajectory remains one of steady recovery," Champion said.
- The analyst expects travel in the U.S. in 2022 to look much closer to 219 levels than it did in 2020 and 2021.
- Champion added while Airbnb remains a "top-tier asset," the stock's setup looks less favorable into 2022.
- The analyst cited "elevated" Street expectations, valuation, and its "alternatives pure-play focus," which may be less desirable as travel normalizes, for the downgrade.
- Price Action: ABNB shares are trading lower by 3.75% at $159.82 on the last check Monday.
