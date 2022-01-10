QQQ
+ 0.03
379.83
+ 0.01%
BTC/USD
-65.33
41799.29
-0.16%
DIA
-1.85
364.16
-0.51%
SPY
-1.05
467.14
-0.23%
TLT
+ 0.37
141.89
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.49
167.26
+ 0.29%

Piper Sandler Slashes Airbnb Price Target By 21%

byShivani Kumaresan
January 10, 2022 3:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Piper Sandler Slashes Airbnb Price Target By 21%
  • Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion downgraded Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $169, down from $215, suggesting a 5.7% upside.
  • While omicron headlines have "clouded the picture, the longer-duration trajectory remains one of steady recovery," Champion said.
  • The analyst expects travel in the U.S. in 2022 to look much closer to 219 levels than it did in 2020 and 2021.
  • Champion added while Airbnb remains a "top-tier asset," the stock's setup looks less favorable into 2022.
  • The analyst cited "elevated" Street expectations, valuation, and its "alternatives pure-play focus," which may be less desirable as travel normalizes, for the downgrade.
  • Price Action: ABNB shares are trading lower by 3.75% at $159.82 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: Needham On Airbnb Price Target Bump: Believes Co. 'Continues To Be Best Positioned To Capitalize On New Instances Of Travel Demand'; Sees "I Am Flexible" Scheduling Options Leveraging Co.'s Tech Stack & An Improving Supply Of New Locations

5 Airbnb Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Multiple Tailwinds'

5 Airbnb Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Multiple Tailwinds'

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) late Thursday reported strong earnings for the third quarter on the back of a rebound in travel. Here's what the Street had to say.  read more
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Airbnb, GM, Bed Bath & Beyond Or Nike?

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Airbnb, GM, Bed Bath & Beyond Or Nike?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more
Amazon, Facebook And 5 Other Internet Companies To Play The Top Tech Themes For 2021 And Beyond

Amazon, Facebook And 5 Other Internet Companies To Play The Top Tech Themes For 2021 And Beyond

The large-cap U.S. internet industry has seen very strong gains from its March 2020 lows, and there are still opportunities for investors to capitalize on a mixture of growth, free cash flow dynamics and capital allocation, according to an analyst at Goldman Sachs. read more