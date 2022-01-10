RBC Capital Downgrades This Homebuilder - Read Why
- RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $70, down from $75, suggesting an upside of 8.6%.
- Following its strong 2021 outperformance, the stock offered "more modest upside" from current levels with fewer near-term catalysts, though the analyst continues to believe that Toll Brothers has a "strong fundamental set up in 2022.
- Price Action: TOL shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $64.52 on the last check Monday.
