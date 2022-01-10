QQQ
-6.98
386.84
-1.84%
BTC/USD
-644.88
41219.74
-1.54%
DIA
-3.98
366.29
-1.1%
SPY
-6.32
472.41
-1.36%
TLT
+ 0.01
142.25
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 0.36
167.39
+ 0.21%

RBC Capital Downgrades This Homebuilder - Read Why

byShivani Kumaresan
January 10, 2022 11:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
RBC Capital Downgrades This Homebuilder - Read Why
  • RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $70, down from $75, suggesting an upside of 8.6%.
  • Following its strong 2021 outperformance, the stock offered "more modest upside" from current levels with fewer near-term catalysts, though the analyst continues to believe that Toll Brothers has a "strong fundamental set up in 2022.
  • Price Action: TOL shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $64.52 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Zillow Stock Is Down 20% In 2021 In The Middle Of A Housing Boom

Why Zillow Stock Is Down 20% In 2021 In The Middle Of A Housing Boom

Historically low interest rates have created a boom in the U.S. housing market in 2021. Unfortunately, shares of real estate sales platform Zillow Group Inc (NYSE: Z) are down 22.4% year-to-date, a frustrating trend for Zillow investors. read more
Low Interest Rates, Federal Stimulus Lead BofA To Raise Homebuilder Price Targets

Low Interest Rates, Federal Stimulus Lead BofA To Raise Homebuilder Price Targets

Homebuilders may be among the beneficiaries from low interest rates and federal stimulus packages aimed at buffering the economic strain from the coronavirus pandemic, according to BofA Securities.  read more
Toll Brothers Makes Wedbush's Best Ideas List: Here's Why

Toll Brothers Makes Wedbush's Best Ideas List: Here's Why

A Nonevent? What Trump's Impeachment Means For The Stock Market

A Nonevent? What Trump's Impeachment Means For The Stock Market