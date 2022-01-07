QQQ
+ 0.00
384.02
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-847.85
42234.46
-1.97%
DIA
-0.06
362.45
-0.02%
SPY
-0.08
468.02
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.29
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.95
+ 0.02%

UBS Downgrades Kohl's On Inflation Jitters

byShivani Kumaresan
January 7, 2022 7:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UBS Downgrades Kohl's On Inflation Jitters
  • UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded Kohl's Corp  (NYSE:KSSto Sell from Neutral with a price target of $38, down from $66, implying a 22.5% downside.
  • Sole noted inflation has become a big soft lines theme over the past two months, which warrants a thesis change on Kohl's.
  • The analyst believed inflation, along with the combined impact of lapping fiscal stimulus, a likely industry-wide inventory build, and rising interest rates, will pressure the company's sales and margins much more than the market expects.
  • Sole specified earnings misses will "catalyze a down stock move" for Kohl's.
  • Price Action: KSS shares are trading lower by 3.53% at $47.29 in premarket on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BofA Downgrades Kohl's On Supply Chain Issues

Supply chain issues may adversely impact the sales recovery at Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) and offset the progress on women’s category as well as the benefit associated with the new Sephora locations, according to BofA Securities. read more
Higlights From BofA's Consumer Conference: Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's Discuss Outlook

Higlights From BofA's Consumer Conference: Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's Discuss Outlook

BofA Securities hosted multiple retail executives at its virtual Consumer Conference. read more
BofA Raises Kohl's Target As Activist Investor Group Seeks Board Control

BofA Raises Kohl's Target As Activist Investor Group Seeks Board Control

Shareholders of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stock are poised to benefit from the tug-of-war between the company’s board and an activist investor group, according to BofA Securities. read more
3 Catalysts For Kohl's As A Recovery Play

3 Catalysts For Kohl's As A Recovery Play

Department store Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is well-positioned to take advantage of pent-up demand for discretionary items, according to BofA Securities. The firm upgrade Kohl's stock from  read more