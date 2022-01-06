QQQ
+ 1.39
382.91
+ 0.36%
BTC/USD
-407.00
43044.13
-0.94%
DIA
-0.82
364.91
-0.23%
SPY
+ 0.96
467.42
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.37
143.29
-0.26%
GLD
-1.83
170.89
-1.08%

Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Okta

byPriya Nigam
January 6, 2022 11:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Okta

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) is likely to generate growth at or above 35% for the foreseeable future given its comprehensive identity security platform, according to Wells Fargo.

The Okta Analyst: Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage of Okta with an Overweight rating and a price target of $275.

The Okta Takeaways: The company’s identity security platform has a competitive advantage, since there are no other cloud-based platforms spanning all elements of identity security, Nowinski said in the initiation note.

“We believe this competitive advantage will lead to accelerating share gains and ultimately drive revenue and free cash flow growth above current expectations,” the analyst said. 

“We believe Auth0 not only accelerates growth within the CIAM market, but the developer framework of Auth0 enables limitless application integrations,” Nowinski said, adding that Okta’s core business (ex-Auth0) was accelerating, despite the guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 suggesting decelerating growth.

OKTA Price Action: Shares of Okta have lost almost 12% over the last five trading days. The stock was up 2.5% at $203.54 late Thursday morning. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Okta Despite Cutting Price Targets

Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Okta Despite Cutting Price Targets

Analysts reiterated ratings on  read more
Why Morgan Stanley Believes Okta Has

Why Morgan Stanley Believes Okta Has "Clearer Skies Ahead"

With an expanding product portfolio, Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is poised to gain a share in the growing market for identity and access management (IAM), estimated at $40 billion, according to Morgan Stanley. read more
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Sees 31% Upside In Okta

Here's Why Morgan Stanley Sees 31% Upside In Okta

Why Goldman Sachs Likes Okta Stock: 'Demand For Cloud Native Identity Is Accelerating'

Why Goldman Sachs Likes Okta Stock: 'Demand For Cloud Native Identity Is Accelerating'

With increased digitization comes increased security threats. Trends in increased cybersecurity demand have Goldman Sachs analyst bullish on Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA). read more