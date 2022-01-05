QQQ
DA Davidson Is Bullish On Smartsheet - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 5, 2022 6:50 am
DA Davidson Is Bullish On Smartsheet - Read Why
  • DA Davidson analyst Robert Simmons initiated coverage of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) with a Buy and price target of $100, suggesting an upside of 36.4%.
  • Simmons sees Smartsheet as the leading work management provider, as the company has established "beachheads" in a wide range of customers.
  • Simmons notes, with what he believes will be long-term solid margins and a significant market opportunity ahead, he views the stock as undervalued at current levels.
  • Smartsheet provides a cloud-based platform for work execution that enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at a scale that results in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. 
  • Price Action: SMAR shares traded higher by 1.64% at $74.52 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

